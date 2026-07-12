Governor Dauda Lawal has commissioned a $200 million lithium mining and processing plant in Zamfara State, declaring that the state's future prosperity depends on responsible management of its vast mineral resources, local value addition and job creation....

Governor Dauda Lawal has commissioned a $200 million lithium mining and processing plant in Zamfara State, declaring that the state’s future prosperity depends on responsible management of its vast mineral resources, local value addition and job creation.

The Zamfara Lithium Mining and Processing Plant, located in Boko Village, Zurmi Local Government Area, is a joint investment by ZAM Mining Company Ltd, Bima Mines Ltd, Jinlide Mining Co. Ltd and other partners.



Speaking at the commissioning on Saturday, Lawal said Zamfara must move beyond being a supplier of raw minerals and become an active player in the global critical minerals value chain.

“The global economy is changing rapidly.

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Lithium and other critical minerals are central to the future of renewable energy, electric vehicles, modern technology and industrial transformation,” the governor said.

“Zamfara State cannot afford to remain only a source of raw minerals; we must become active participants in the entire value chain.”

Lawal said the establishment of the processing plant aligned with his administration’s vision of promoting local processing, value addition, skills development and industrial growth, adding that development can only be achieved when resources are managed efficiently and transparently.

“Our land is blessed with abundant resources; the measure of this blessing is how it is responsibly harnessed to improve the lives of our people,” he said.

He added that his administration had worked to transform the solid minerals sector “from informality to organisation, from exploitation to value creation, and from lost opportunities to shared prosperity” by supporting lawful mining, attracting credible investors and strengthening collaboration with the Federal Government.

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The governor assured investors of continued government support through improved security, better infrastructure and policies that encourage sustainable mining.

He also directed the operators of the plant to ensure that host communities benefit directly from the investment.

“I therefore mandate that the operators prioritise local employment, skills transfer, community development, environmental protection and meaningful corporate social responsibility,” Lawal said.

He maintained that mining activities in the state must comply with the law, protect the environment and deliver tangible benefits to local communities.

The $200 million lithium mining and processing facility is expected to create jobs, boost industrialisation, increase local value addition and position Zamfara as a major player in Nigeria’s critical minerals industry.