A former presidential aspirant and chieftain of The Alternative, Otunba Segun Showunmi, has commended President Bola Tinubu and the nation's security agencies over the successful rescue of the students and teachers of Oriire who were recently abducted in Oyo State....

A former presidential aspirant and chieftain of The Alternative, Otunba Segun Showunmi, has commended President Bola Tinubu and the nation’s security agencies over the successful rescue of the students and teachers of Oriire who were recently abducted in Oyo State.

Showunmi described the operation as a major breakthrough in Nigeria’s fight against insecurity, saying it had reinforced public confidence in the capacity of the country’s security institutions to confront criminal elements through effective coordination and sustained government support.

In a statement made available to journalists on Saturday, he congratulated the President on the successful operation, describing it as “a significant victory for Nigeria and a reassuring demonstration that the resolve of the state remains stronger than the forces of criminality.”

He also praised the Armed Forces, intelligence agencies, the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and other security personnel involved in the operation for their courage, professionalism and sacrifice.

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According to him, “I warmly congratulate Mr. President on the successful rescue of the Oriire students and teachers whose ordeal captured the attention and prayers of Nigerians over the past weeks.

“Their safe return is a significant victory for our nation and a reassuring demonstration that the resolve of the Nigerian state remains stronger than the forces of criminality.”

The former spokesman for the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organisation, however, urged the Federal Government not to relent in the fight against insecurity, insisting that security operations should be intensified to dismantle criminal networks responsible for kidnapping, terrorism, banditry and other violent crimes.

“This victory should strengthen our resolve to sustain ongoing security operations and intensify efforts to identify, dismantle and eliminate the criminal networks responsible for kidnapping, banditry, terrorism and other forms of violent crime.

“The fight against insecurity must remain relentless until every Nigerian can live and work without fear,” he said.

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Showunmi also acknowledged the support of Nigeria’s international partners, particularly the United States of America, for their continued cooperation in strengthening Nigeria’s security capabilities.

He prayed for the rescued students, teachers and their families, expressing hope that they would recover fully from the psychological trauma of their experience.

The political heavy weight equally congratulated the Oyo State Government and the people of the state for their resilience and patience throughout the period of uncertainty, noting that the successful rescue marked the end of a painful ordeal.

He further stressed that sustainable security could only be achieved through inclusive development, saying communities that were economically empowered and effectively governed were less vulnerable to criminal activities.

He therefore called for stronger local government institutions to enhance grassroots development and community security.

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Showunmi also renewed his advocacy for the establishment of state police, arguing that Nigeria’s current security realities demanded a more responsive, decentralised and community-based policing system.

“The realities of modern security challenges require a more responsive and locally rooted policing framework. As a nation, we must continue the conversation and take the necessary steps toward a security architecture that reflects our federal character and developmental aspirations,” he said.

He expressed optimism that the Tinubu administration would continue to record successes in restoring peace and security across the country, adding that the success of the government remained inseparable from the success of Nigeria.