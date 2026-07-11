The release of abducted victims in Oyo State has brought relief to many families, but for the relatives of Michael Olugbade Oyedokun, the celebrations have been overshadowed by grief after he was killed during the ordeal. Reacting to the rescue of the victims, a niece of the late Oyedokun, identified…...

The release of abducted victims in Oyo State has brought relief to many families, but for the relatives of Michael Olugbade Oyedokun, the celebrations have been overshadowed by grief after he was killed during the ordeal.

Reacting to the rescue of the victims, a niece of the late Oyedokun, identified on Instagram as @its_boukeey, said her family was struggling to come to terms with the loss of a loved one while others reunited with theirs.

She expressed joy for the families whose relatives regained freedom after weeks in captivity but said the return of the victims also served as a painful reminder of her uncle’s death.

“My heart rejoices with every family that has been reunited with their loved ones after weeks of pain, fear and uncertainty. Welcome home. But as others celebrate, my family mourns,” she wrote.

Reflecting on the family’s loss, she added that while many households were celebrating reunions, theirs was left to mourn.

“Today, we celebrate those who returned while remembering the one who never did. Rest in peace, Uncle Michael. You will never be forgotten,” she stated.

TVC News had yesterday, Friday, July 10, reported that the pupils and teachers abducted by gunmen in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State have been rescued by security agencies after days in captivity.

The development was announced on Friday by the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.