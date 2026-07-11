A young man identified as Chidozie Onyenka has been arrested by operatives of the security outfit Operation Udo-ga-achi following the brutal murder and mutilation of his father at Amaigbo, Nanka, Anambra State....

A young man identified as Chidozie Onyenka has been arrested by operatives of the security outfit Operation Udo-ga-achi following the brutal murder and mutilation of his father at Amaigbo, Nanka, Anambra State.

According to a confession captured in a viral social media video, the suspect admitted to slitting his father’s throat and severing his genital, which he subsequently left at Ududo-Nanka. Onyenka claimed he acted in self-defense, alleging that his father had intended to kill him.

He implicated an accomplice, identified as Chidiebere Ohakari, who remains at large.

​During interrogation, Onyenka disclosed a complex background involving suspected ritual activities. He claimed his mother previously introduced him to a native doctor for an oke-ite (ritual pot) ceremony.

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The practitioner reportedly demanded human body parts to complete the ritual, for which Onyenka claims he paid ₦200,000.

Although he alleges he has not seen the practitioner since, he maintained that the spiritual rites continued on his behalf.

​The suspect stated that the immediate catalyst for the murder was a financial dispute.

Onyenka’s father had reportedly sold a machine to secure his son’s legal bail.

When Onyenka demanded the remaining proceeds from the sale, his father refused.

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​The argument escalated when the suspect confiscated his father’s food.

According to Onyenka, his father brandished a knife to threaten him, but the suspect overpowered him, seized the weapon, and fatally slit his throat before mutilating the body.

The suspect authorities track the fleeing accomplice.