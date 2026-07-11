A young man identified as Chidozie Onyenka has been arrested by operatives of the security outfit Operation Udo-ga-achi following the brutal murder and mutilation of his father at Amaigbo, Nanka, Anambra State.
According to a confession captured in a viral social media video, the suspect admitted to slitting his father’s throat and severing his genital, which he subsequently left at Ududo-Nanka. Onyenka claimed he acted in self-defense, alleging that his father had intended to kill him.
He implicated an accomplice, identified as Chidiebere Ohakari, who remains at large.
During interrogation, Onyenka disclosed a complex background involving suspected ritual activities. He claimed his mother previously introduced him to a native doctor for an oke-ite (ritual pot) ceremony.
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The practitioner reportedly demanded human body parts to complete the ritual, for which Onyenka claims he paid ₦200,000.
Although he alleges he has not seen the practitioner since, he maintained that the spiritual rites continued on his behalf.
The suspect stated that the immediate catalyst for the murder was a financial dispute.
Onyenka’s father had reportedly sold a machine to secure his son’s legal bail.
When Onyenka demanded the remaining proceeds from the sale, his father refused.
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The argument escalated when the suspect confiscated his father’s food.
According to Onyenka, his father brandished a knife to threaten him, but the suspect overpowered him, seized the weapon, and fatally slit his throat before mutilating the body.
The suspect authorities track the fleeing accomplice.