The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has taken delivery of three additional AW109 Trekker helicopters in Italy, boosting its air power and enhancing its counter-terrorism and internal security operations.
The aircraft were formally accepted by a Nigerian delegation during an official ceremony in Italy, marking another milestone in the Federal Government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the operational capabilities of the Air Force.
The additional helicopters are expected to improve the NAF’s ability to conduct intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions, provide close air support, undertake rapid troop deployment and respond swiftly to security threats across the country.
https://x.com/NigAirForce/status/2075576855155904541
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The acquisition forms part of the Air Force’s fleet modernisation programme aimed at improving operational readiness and supporting ongoing military campaigns against terrorism, banditry and other forms of criminality.
Military authorities said the AW109 Trekker helicopters would enhance the NAF’s capacity to execute complex missions in diverse operational environments while reinforcing joint operations with other security agencies in safeguarding lives, property and national security.