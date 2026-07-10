The Abia State Police Command has arrested four suspected criminals, including three alleged cultists, in separate operations that led to the recovery of firearms, ammunition and tools allegedly used for vandalising government infrastructure....

The Abia State Police Command has arrested four suspected criminals, including three alleged cultists, in separate operations that led to the recovery of firearms, ammunition and tools allegedly used for vandalising government infrastructure.

In a statement on Friday, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Maureen Chinaka, said operatives of the Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU), Olokoro, acted on intelligence on 7 July after receiving information that about 50 suspected cult members had gathered in the Ubakala area for illegal activities.

https://x.com/MaureenChinaka/status/2075524598909518075

The operation resulted in the arrest of Obioma Nmeribe, 22, Emmanuel Lekwechi, 25, and Ikemefulla ThankGod Amadi, 25.

Police said exhibits recovered from the suspects included a Beretta pistol loaded with eight rounds of ammunition, a locally made pistol, two live cartridges, one live round of ammunition, two black berets, a cutlass and a digger.

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In a separate operation on 6 July, police operatives, working with other security agencies under Operation Crush, arrested Bright Nnabugu, 31, in Umuobasi, Ugunabor Local Government Area.

A locally made single-barrel gun, an expended cartridge, a cutter and high-tension wire allegedly used in vandalising public infrastructure were recovered from the suspect.

The command said investigations are ongoing and that all suspects will be charged to court upon completion of the investigation.

The Commissioner of Police, Danladi Isa, urged residents to continue supporting security agencies by reporting suspicious activities promptly, reaffirming the command’s commitment to tackling cultism, violent crime and vandalism across the state.