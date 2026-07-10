The Lagos State Government has commenced disciplinary proceedings against an officer of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) over a viral video allegedly showing the official receiving a bribe from a lawbreaker. The Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed the development in a…...

The Lagos State Government has commenced disciplinary proceedings against an officer of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) over a viral video allegedly showing the official receiving a bribe from a lawbreaker.

The Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed the development in a statement posted on his official X handle on Friday, saying the officer had been issued a query while a Personnel Management Board (PMB) would be constituted to investigate the allegation in line with the Lagos State Civil Service Rules and Regulations.

Wahab described the alleged conduct as inconsistent with the agency’s ethical standards and the values of the state public service.

“Such conduct is unacceptable and runs contrary to the rules, ethics, and core values of the Agency,” he said.

According to the commissioner, the investigation will determine the officer’s culpability, after which appropriate disciplinary action will be taken if the allegations are established.

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He reiterated the state government’s commitment to combating corruption, stressing that acts of misconduct by public officers would not be tolerated.

“The Lagos State Government maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and any form of misconduct within its public service. Any officer found culpable will be subjected to the appropriate disciplinary measures as stipulated by the relevant regulations,” Wahab stated.

The commissioner also cautioned residents against attempting to bribe law enforcement officials, noting that both offering and receiving bribes constitute offences under the law.

“I also wish to remind Lagosians that offering a bribe is as unlawful as receiving one. We urge everyone to obey the law and refrain from attempting to compromise enforcement officers. Together, we can uphold integrity, strengthen public trust, and build a more accountable and responsible society,” he added.