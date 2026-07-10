Kylian Mbappé’s performance in France’s 2-0 quarter-final victory over Morocco was another landmark display that saw him rewrite the World Cup record books.
Here are 10 notable milestones from the match:
- Youngest Player to Reach 20 World Cup Appearances
At just 27, Mbappé became the youngest player in FIFA World Cup history to make 20 appearances at the tournament.
- Equalled France’s World Cup Appearance Record
His 20th World Cup match drew him level with former goalkeeper Hugo Lloris as France’s all-time leader in World Cup appearances.
- Scored His 20th World Cup Goal
Mbappé’s opening goal was his 20th career World Cup goal, a remarkable strike rate of one goal per match in the competition.
- Extended His Record as France’s Leading World Cup Scorer
The goal further increased his own record as France’s highest goalscorer in World Cup history, extending the benchmark he had already set earlier in the tournament.
- Moved Level with Lionel Messi in the Golden Boot Race
His eighth goal of the 2026 tournament saw him draw level with Lionel Messi at the top of the scoring charts.
- Became Only the Fourth Player in 60 Years to Reach a Rare World Cup Feat
With a goal and an assist in the same quarter-final, Mbappé joined an elite group of only four players in the last six decades to achieve the milestone highlighted by FIFA statistics.
- Reached Eight Goals in a Single World Cup
Mbappé became one of the few players in modern World Cup history to score eight goals in a single tournament, underlining one of the competition’s greatest individual campaigns.
- Recorded His Third Assist of the Tournament
His contribution to Ousmane Dembélé’s goal took his tally to eight goals and three assists at the 2026 World Cup, making him the tournament’s most productive attacking player so far.
- Reached Another World Cup Semi-final as France Captain
Mbappé captained France into yet another World Cup semi-final, continuing an extraordinary record of deep runs in every World Cup he has played.
- Enhanced His Status Among the Greatest World Cup Players
With his latest records, Mbappé strengthened his place among the most prolific players in FIFA World Cup history, adding to a growing collection of tournament milestones before the age of 28.
Mbappé’s display against Morocco reinforced why he is regarded as one of football’s greatest World Cup performers, with France now just two wins away from another world title.