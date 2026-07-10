The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has released a preliminary report into the incident involving a Bombardier Challenger 601-3A business jet that mistakenly landed on a paved roadway under construction near Asaba Airport instead of the designated runway. The incident occurred on June 10, 2026, when the aircraft, registered N989BC…...

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has released a preliminary report into the incident involving a Bombardier Challenger 601-3A business jet that mistakenly landed on a paved roadway under construction near Asaba Airport instead of the designated runway.

The incident occurred on June 10, 2026, when the aircraft, registered N989BC and operated by VMO Aero Limited, was conducting an Instrument Flight Rules (IFR) flight from Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, to Asaba Airport in Delta State.

According to the Bureau, the flight crew aborted their initial approach before repositioning for a second approach to Runway 11.

Despite this, the aircraft eventually touched down on a road under construction located near the airport.

NSIB said the crew reported that the aircraft’s navigation system indicated it was properly aligned with the published RNAV Runway 11 approach before the erroneous landing.

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The Bureau disclosed that there were seven people on board the aircraft, comprising four crew members and three passengers, with no injuries recorded.

Following the landing, the passengers safely disembarked while the aircraft was inspected before departing the roadway and returning to Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

A post-flight inspection, however, revealed damage to the aircraft’s left nose-wheel assembly.

As part of the investigation, NSIB said it has recovered and successfully downloaded the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) and Flight Data Recorder (FDR) at its Transport Safety Laboratory in Abuja.

The Bureau said investigators are examining evidence obtained from the flight recorders, Air Traffic Control recordings, operational records, witness and crew statements, aircraft examinations and other relevant documents.

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It stressed that the report released is preliminary and contains only factual information established so far, along with initial findings and immediate safety recommendations.

According to the Bureau, “The preliminary report provides information gathered during the early stages of the investigation, including information obtained from flight crew and witness accounts; operational and air traffic control records; post-occurrence examination of the aircraft; documents received; and the Cockpit Voice Recorder, CVR, and Flight Data Recorder, FDR. The recorders were retrieved and downloaded at the Bureau’s Transport Safety Laboratory in Abuja. Technical examinations and further analysis remain ongoing.”

NSIB emphasised that the report does not assign blame or determine the probable cause of the occurrence.

The Bureau added that a final report containing detailed analysis, conclusions and additional safety recommendations, where necessary, will be released upon completion of the investigation in line with the provisions of ICAO Annex 13 to the Convention on International Civil Aviation