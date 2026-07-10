The Ondo State Police Command has arrested a suspected vehicle thief in Abuja and recovered a Hyundai saloon car allegedly stolen from his employer in Akure....

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested a suspected vehicle thief in Abuja and recovered a Hyundai saloon car allegedly stolen from his employer in Akure.

The command’s spokesperson, Abayomi Jimoh, disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday, July 9, saying the suspect has been charged to court for prosecution.

According to the statement, the incident was reported on July 5 by one Remilekun of Oba-Ile, Akure, who alleged that she had employed 40-year-old Adesola Ogunrotifa as her personal driver in July 2025.

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Police said the complainant told investigators that the suspect drove her to Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Oke Isegun, Akure, for a church service on July 5 but fled with her Hyundai saloon car after dropping her off at the church premises.

The statement said detectives immediately launched an investigation and tracked the suspect to Abuja through intelligence-led operations.

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The police added that officers from B Division, Akure, arrested the suspect and recovered the stolen vehicle intact before charging him to court.

Commending the operatives involved in the investigation, the Commissioner of Police in Ondo State, Felix Ohagwu, praised their professionalism and commitment.

The statement quoted the commissioner as saying the officers’ “swift and intelligence-driven operation led to the successful recovery of the vehicle and the arrest of the suspect.”

Ohagwu reaffirmed the command’s resolve to rid the state of criminal elements.

“The Command reiterates its commitment to ensuring that criminal elements have no safe haven within or outside Ondo State,” the statement read.

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The commissioner also urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to the nearest police station, assuring the public that “every genuine complaint will receive prompt and professional attention.”