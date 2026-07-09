The Oyo State Police Command has arrested two suspected ritualists over the unlawful possession of an item believed to be a human skull in Ijio, following an intelligence-led operation....

The Oyo State Police Command has arrested two suspected ritualists over the unlawful possession of an item believed to be a human skull in Ijio, following an intelligence-led operation.



Police spokesperson DSP Ayanlade Olayinka said the operation was launched after the Command received credible intelligence about a suspect allegedly in possession of the suspected human skull.

Acting on the directive of the Commissioner of Police, Abimbola Ayodeji Olugbenga, operatives of the Command, working alongside the Amotekun Corps, arrested Shittu Isah in the Kajola area of Ijio and recovered the suspected human skull.

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According to the police, Isah confessed during interrogation that he exhumed the skull from a Muslim cemetery in Ijio.

He also allegedly disclosed that he acted with an accomplice, leading to the arrest of Tunde Ajibade, who is assisting investigators.

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The recovered exhibit has been preserved for forensic examination to determine its nature, while detectives continue investigations to establish the motive behind the alleged offence and identify any other persons who may have been involved.

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The Command reiterated its commitment to protecting lives and property and assured residents that anyone found culpable would be prosecuted.

It also urged members of the public to continue providing timely and credible information to support efforts to combat crime across the state.