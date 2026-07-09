The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has rescued a baby gorilla and arrested a suspected wildlife trafficker during a targeted operation in Kano State, disrupting what officials described as an illegal primate trafficking network....

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has rescued a baby gorilla and arrested a suspected wildlife trafficker during a targeted operation in Kano State, disrupting what officials described as an illegal primate trafficking network.

The raid, carried out on 7 July in Kofar Mata, Kano, was conducted by the NCS Special Wildlife Office under the Customs Intelligence Unit in collaboration with Focused Conservation, the Customs Police Unit and officers of the Kano/Jigawa Area Command.

https://x.com/i/status/2075265706178785748

According to the Officer-in-Charge of the NCS Special Wildlife Office, Assistant Comptroller of Customs Anuhu Mani, the rescued infant gorilla was immediately transferred to veterinary specialists, where it is receiving medical treatment and rehabilitation.



Mani said the operation followed weeks of intelligence gathering and surveillance targeting syndicates involved in the illegal trade and supply of protected primates in the Kano axis.

ADVERTISEMENT

He described the operation as a major breakthrough, attributing its success to close collaboration between law enforcement agencies and international conservation partners in tackling trans-border wildlife crime.

Investigations are continuing to identify and apprehend other members of the trafficking network.

ADVERTISEMENT

To protect the integrity of the investigation, the Customs Service said it would not disclose the identity of the suspect or additional operational details at this stage.

The Service reaffirmed its zero-tolerance stance on wildlife trafficking, pledging to continue enforcing endangered species laws and safeguarding Nigeria’s biodiversity.