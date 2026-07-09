The Federal Government is set to deepen consultations with state governors and emergency response agencies to finalise the nationwide adoption of 112 as Nigeria's single national emergency number....

The Federal Government is set to deepen consultations with state governors and emergency response agencies to finalise the nationwide adoption of 112 as Nigeria’s single national emergency number.

The move followed a meeting between Vice President Kashim Shettima and a delegation from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), led by the Chairman of its Governing Board, Chief Idris Ibikunle Olorunnimbe, at the Presidential Villa.

The engagement comes days after the National Economic Council (NEC), chaired by the Vice President, approved the adoption of 112 as the country’s unified emergency number as part of efforts to strengthen and streamline Nigeria’s emergency response system.

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Shettima directed the NCC to develop a comprehensive implementation roadmap and work closely with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), citing the agency’s expertise in disaster management, relief and rehabilitation.

He assured stakeholders that the initiative would receive sustained support, with funding to be mobilised through the NEC and private sector partnerships.

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The Vice President also called for stronger commitment from emergency responders to ensure the success of the project.

Briefing the Vice President, Olorunnimbe said the NCC had already established about 35 Emergency Communications Centres (ECCs) nationwide through the deployment of advanced communications technology.

He stressed that the next phase of implementation would require active support from state governments to maintain the infrastructure and ensure the centres operate effectively.

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Olorunnimbe also urged all emergency response agencies, including the Nigeria Police Force, ambulance services and NEMA, to fully integrate into the system to guarantee swift responses to distress calls.

He described the initiative as a national responsibility, saying every Nigerian in distress should be able to access emergency assistance quickly through a single, reliable number.