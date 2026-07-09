The fight against insecurity took centre stage as Senator Ali Ndume met with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja....

The fight against insecurity took centre stage as Senator Ali Ndume met with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Speaking after the meeting, the Borno South lawmaker said ongoing military operations against terrorists and bandits are beginning to yield results, but stressed that the momentum must be sustained to restore lasting peace.

Ndume described insecurity as Nigeria’s biggest challenge, noting that violence, once concentrated in the North-East, has spread to the North-West, North-Central and parts of southern Nigeria.

He commended President Tinubu, the Armed Forces and other security agencies for intensifying operations against criminal groups, citing the elimination of some bandit leaders and the surrender of several commanders as signs of progress.

The senator also said the President’s meeting with the service chiefs ahead of their engagement demonstrates the administration’s commitment to tackling insecurity.

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Ndume expressed optimism that with sustained military pressure, improved coordination and continued government commitment, Nigeria can overcome its security challenges.