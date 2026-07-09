President Bola Tinubu on Thursday presided over a closed-door security meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, with the country's top military commanders, intelligence chiefs and security advisers....

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday presided over a closed-door security meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, with the country’s top military commanders, intelligence chiefs and security advisers.

The meeting, which lasted more than two hours, reviewed the security situation across the country and assessed ongoing military operations in various theatres of conflict.

The meeting followed recent military offensives against terrorist and bandit groups.

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The Presidency is yet to issue an official statement on the outcome of Thursday’s meeting.