The Executive Chairman of Ibeju-Lekki Local Government, Abdullahi Sesan Olowa, has ordered the immediate closure of the dredging site in Bogije Community, following its overflow occasioned by recent incessant rainfall...

The Executive Chairman of Ibeju-Lekki Local Government, Abdullahi Sesan Olowa, has ordered the immediate closure of the dredging site in Bogije Community, following its overflow occasioned by recent incessant rainfall.

The directive is aimed at safeguarding the lives and property of residents and forestalling further damage to the community.

The heavy rainfall experienced in recent weeks led to the overflow of the dredging site, resulting in severe flooding across Bogije Community.

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Residents have been deeply affected, with several homes and businesses reportedly suffering damage as a result of the flood.

Videos depicting the plight of affected residents have since circulated widely on social media, with many residents appealing to the Local Government for urgent intervention.

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In response, the closure

of the dredging site has been identified as a critical first step in curbing further damage linked to the flooding.

The Local Government Chairman has assured residents that the administration is fully aware of the situation and is committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of the affected community.

The Ibeju-Lekki Local Government wishes to reassure residents of Bogije Community that further measures are being put in place to mitigate the effects of the flooding and prevent a recurrence.

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Residents are advised to remain calm and cooperate with officials as assessment and remedial efforts continue.