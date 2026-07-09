England midfielder Jordan Henderson has not been ruled out of playing again at the FIFA World Cup despite undergoing surgery on a broken arm. According to BBC Sport, the 36-year-old Brentford midfielder sustained the unusual injury after falling awkwardly while attempting to jump over the advertising hoardings following England’s dramatic…...

England midfielder Jordan Henderson has not been ruled out of playing again at the FIFA World Cup despite undergoing surgery on a broken arm.

According to BBC Sport, the 36-year-old Brentford midfielder sustained the unusual injury after falling awkwardly while attempting to jump over the advertising hoardings following England’s dramatic 3-2 victory over Mexico.

Henderson, who missed England’s last-16 clash at the Azteca Stadium, was taken away from the pitch on a stretcher while receiving oxygen before undergoing surgery in Kansas City, where England are based for the remainder of the tournament.

Despite the setback, BBC Sport understands Henderson could still be named in England’s matchday squads for the rest of the competition. The possibility of the experienced midfielder playing with a protective cast is also expected to be explored, although any return would depend on his recovery.

Speaking about Henderson’s influence on the squad, Aston Villa forward Morgan Rogers praised the veteran’s resilience and leadership.

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“That just shows what he is like as a person and as a guy,” said Aston Villa forward Morgan Rogers, when asked about Henderson’s impact around the squad.

“I think hopefully he can still be involved with us for the rest of the tournament.

“He’s not going to rule himself out and neither are we. I think the belief he has got in his own body, his ability and his confidence and the way he is and what he kind of represents as a person is massive to our group.

“He is kind of the heartbeat of the group. To see him this morning smiling and to see him as happy as he is no matter what has happened in the last 48 hours is nice to see, and hopefully we can get him out on the pitch as soon as possible.”

Henderson is expected to remain with the England squad for the duration of the World Cup despite his injury.