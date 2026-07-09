Spain winger Lamine Yamal has insisted his focus at the FIFA World Cup is on helping his country succeed rather than chasing goals, dismissing suggestions he was frustrated after failing to find the net in the victory over Saudi Arabia. The Barcelona star has been one of Spain’s standout performers…...

Spain winger Lamine Yamal has insisted his focus at the FIFA World Cup is on helping his country succeed rather than chasing goals, dismissing suggestions he was frustrated after failing to find the net in the victory over Saudi Arabia.

The Barcelona star has been one of Spain’s standout performers at the tournament and is expected to play a key role again when La Roja take on Belgium in Friday’s World Cup quarterfinal.

Speaking ahead of the knockout clash, Yamal admitted he wanted to improve his overall performance against Saudi Arabia but stressed that his contribution to the team matters more than getting on the scoresheet.

“People think I was sad after Saudi game just because I didn’t score…. not at all. My target is not to score goals. I want to help the team”.

The 19-year-old also revealed that he constantly demands more from himself and is determined to make a decisive impact whenever he is on the pitch.

Read Also: Barcelona Forward Lamine Yamal Suffers Injury, To Return For World Cup

“I wanted to improve my level. I could have done better. I want to make the difference”, told @martinezferran on MD.

Yamal is set to come up against one of the world’s most experienced goalkeepers in Belgium captain Thibaut Courtois, but the youngster welcomed the challenge.

“Thibaut Courtois is one of the best GKs in the world”.

“He will make my life difficult but… as always, I want to win!”