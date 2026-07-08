The Moroccan government has denied reports circulating on social media and some media platforms alleging that its Minister of National Education, Preschool and Sports, Mohamed Saad Berrada, made comments distancing the country from Africa. In an official statement on Wednesday issued by the Ministry of National Education, Preschool and Sports,…...

The Moroccan government has denied reports circulating on social media and some media platforms alleging that its Minister of National Education, Preschool and Sports, Mohamed Saad Berrada, made comments distancing the country from Africa.

In an official statement on Wednesday issued by the Ministry of National Education, Preschool and Sports, the government described as “entirely false and unfounded” claims that Berrada said “Morocco does not represent Africa,” that “the national football team represents only Morocco, not Africa,” and that “Morocco does not need Africa’s support.”

The ministry stressed that the minister “categorically denies these claims” and insisted that he had not made any statement to any media organisation on the subject.

“The Minister emphasizes that he has made no statement to any media outlet regarding this matter, and that all statements currently circulating and attributed to him in this regard are fabricated and in no way reflect either his position or the official position of the Kingdom of Morocco,” the statement read.

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Reaffirming Morocco’s ties with the continent, the ministry said the Kingdom remains proud of its African identity and continues to regard its relationship with other African nations as a cornerstone of its national policy.

“The Minister further reaffirms that the Kingdom of Morocco is proud of its African identity. The historical, human, and cultural ties that unite Morocco with the other nations of the African continent constitute a fundamental pillar of Morocco’s policy, under the wise leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him,” the statement added.

The ministry also urged journalists, media organisations and social media users to verify information before publishing or sharing it, warning that legal action could be taken against individuals responsible for spreading false information or falsely attributing statements to the minister.

“While we call on all media outlets and social media users to verify the accuracy of information before publishing or sharing it, the Minister reserves the right to take all appropriate measures against anyone who publishes false information or falsely attributes statements to him,” the statement concluded.