The Senate has deferred consideration of the controversy surrounding the purported Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council, PFIPC, pending the outcome of investigations by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC....

The Senate has deferred consideration of the controversy surrounding the purported Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council, PFIPC, pending the outcome of investigations by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC.

The matter was brought before the chamber by Senator Suleiman Kawu under a point of order and a motion for personal explanation, citing concerns over the integrity of the budget process and the National Assembly’s oversight powers.

The lawmaker questioned how the purported council, listed under Budget Code 0111062001 with an allocation of over one point three billion naira, was included in the 2026 Appropriation Act and called for a comprehensive probe into its operations and budgetary allocation.

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However, Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, who presided over plenary, ruled that the issue should not be debated as the Executive had already taken action on the matter.

According to him, President Bola Tinubu has directed the ICPC to investigate the controversy, with the Senate expected to await the outcome of the probe before taking any further action.