A rowdy session erupted in the House of Representatives on Wednesday as lawmakers raised concerns over a directive ordering federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to suspend the processing of payments for Constituency and Zonal Intervention Projects (ZIPs), warning that the move could stall the implementation of the 2025 Appropriation…...

A rowdy session erupted in the House of Representatives on Wednesday as lawmakers raised concerns over a directive ordering federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to suspend the processing of payments for Constituency and Zonal Intervention Projects (ZIPs), warning that the move could stall the implementation of the 2025 Appropriation Act.

The issue was raised during plenary by the lawmaker representing Okpe/Sapele/Uvwie Federal Constituency of Delta State, Benedict Etanabene, who drew the attention of the House to a June 29 circular issued by the Accountant-General of the Federation, Shamseldeen Ogunjimi.

The circular directed all MDAs to immediately halt the processing of payments for constituency and zonal intervention projects until such projects are vetted and cleared by the Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs.

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Etanabene argued that the directive introduces an additional administrative process not provided for in the 2025 Appropriation Act and could significantly slow the execution of projects already approved in the budget.

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According to him, the suspension of payments could frustrate lawmakers’ efforts to deliver critical constituency projects and delay infrastructure and development initiatives across the country.

The lawmaker urged the House to intervene, expressing concern that the directive could undermine the timely implementation of the budget if allowed to stand.

According to a report by Daily Trust, the matter generated heated debate among lawmakers, with members expressing differing views on the implications of the circular and the appropriate legislative response.

The June 29 directive was issued as part of efforts to strengthen oversight of Constituency and Zonal Intervention Projects by requiring additional clearance before funds can be released. However, critics argue that the measure could delay the disbursement of funds and stall projects captured in the 2025 budget.