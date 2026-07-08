The fourth evacuation flight scheduled to bring stranded Nigerians home from Johannesburg, South Africa, has been delayed after a technical fault was detected on the aircraft designated for the operation....

The fourth evacuation flight scheduled to bring stranded Nigerians home from Johannesburg, South Africa, has been delayed after a technical fault was detected on the aircraft designated for the operation.

Officials said the Air Peace aircraft could not depart after cracks were discovered on the cockpit windscreen during pre-flight safety checks, forcing the airline to suspend the flight.

The decision to ground the aircraft was taken as a precaution to ensure the safety of passengers and crew.

To minimise the disruption, Air Peace has commenced arrangements to deploy a replacement aircraft to Johannesburg later on Wednesday to evacuate the affected Nigerians.

The delayed operation is part of the Federal Government’s ongoing evacuation exercise for Nigerian nationals returning from South Africa.

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Authorities apologised for the inconvenience caused by the delay and assured the returnees that efforts were underway to complete the evacuation as quickly as possible.