The Ebonyi State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening its partnership with the Nigerian Army to enhance national security, peace and sustainable development. This was contained in a statement signed by the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Appolonia Anele, following a state banquet hosted by Governor Francis…...

The Ebonyi State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening its partnership with the Nigerian Army to enhance national security, peace and sustainable development.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Appolonia Anele, following a state banquet hosted by Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru in honour of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, his wife and senior military officers in Abakaliki on Tuesday.

Speaking at the event, Nwifuru commended the Nigerian Army for its sacrifices in protecting the country’s territorial integrity and maintaining peace across the nation.

He described the establishment of the Depot Nigerian Army, Amasiri-Edda, as a strategic national asset that would strengthen the Army’s force generation capacity, improve operational readiness and reinforce the security architecture in the South-East.

“The establishment of the Depot Nigerian Army, Amasiri-Edda, is a strategic national asset that will not only strengthen the Army’s force generation and operational readiness but also reinforce security architecture in the South-East,” the governor said, while assuring the military of the state’s continued support.

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In his remarks, Shaibu thanked the Ebonyi State Government and its people for supporting the establishment of the military depot, describing it as a major boost to the Nigerian Army’s training and operational capabilities.

“The institution will significantly enhance manpower development, improve training standards and strengthen the Nigerian Army’s capacity to effectively respond to emerging security threats in line with its constitutional responsibilities,” the Army chief said.

Shaibu also reiterated the Army’s commitment to tackling insecurity through intelligence-driven operations, civil-military cooperation and stronger collaboration with other security agencies and local communities.

“Enduring security can only be achieved through collective action and mutual trust between the military and the citizens,” he said.

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The banquet was attended by senior government officials, traditional rulers, security stakeholders and other dignitaries. It also featured cultural performances and goodwill messages celebrating the collaboration between the Ebonyi State Government and the Nigerian Army in promoting national unity, regional stability and lasting peace.