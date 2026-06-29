The 6 Brigade Nigerian Army (NA)/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) on Sunday held a special church service in Jalingo, Taraba State, as part of activities marking the Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) 2026 and the 163rd anniversary of the Nigerian Army. The service, held at Saint Peter Catholic Church,…...

The 6 Brigade Nigerian Army (NA)/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) on Sunday held a special church service in Jalingo, Taraba State, as part of activities marking the Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) 2026 and the 163rd anniversary of the Nigerian Army.

The service, held at Saint Peter Catholic Church, Nukkai, brought together the Taraba State Governor, Dr. Agbu Kefas, senior military officers, heads of security agencies, government officials and other dignitaries to offer prayers for peace, unity and the continued success of the Nigerian Army.

In a statement signed by the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 6 Brigade Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Umar Muhammad, Governor Kefas described the church service as an opportunity to appreciate God for His protection over the Armed Forces and honour the sacrifices of officers and soldiers serving the nation.

“This special service provides a vital opportunity to thank God for His protection, honour the sacrifices of our gallant officers and soldiers, and pray for peace, unity, and security in our nation,” the governor said.

Kefas noted that military service transcends being a profession, describing it as a calling that demands discipline, courage, loyalty, endurance and sacrifice.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Military service is not merely a profession but a calling that demands discipline, courage, loyalty, endurance, and sacrifice. It is a life in which personal comfort is often surrendered for the safety, freedom, and peace of others,” he stated.

The governor said the theme of this year’s celebration, “Protecting the Nation and Serving the People: A Way Forward for the Nigerian Army,” reflects the institution’s enduring commitment to national security and constitutional order.

“The theme reminds us that the strength of the Nigerian Army lies not only in its operational capability but also in its professionalism, discipline, and commitment to constitutional order,” he said, describing the Army as “a central pillar of Nigeria’s unity, sovereignty, and stability.”

Kefas further commended the Nigerian Army for its continued efforts in defending the country’s territorial integrity, supporting internal security operations, participating in peacekeeping missions and responding to emerging security threats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Also: Army Gives Free Medical Treatment In Outreach To Zamfara Communities

He also urged Nigerians to support security agencies by promoting peace, providing useful information and fostering national unity.

“Security is not the responsibility of the military alone but a shared responsibility of every well-meaning Nigerian,” he added.

The governor equally appreciated the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, and officers and soldiers of the 6 Brigade for their commitment to restoring peace across Taraba State.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Taraba State Government will continue to support lawful and coordinated security efforts aimed at protecting lives and property. My administration remains committed to working with the Armed Forces and other security agencies in the spirit of partnership, mutual respect, and shared responsibility,” he assured.

Also speaking, the Commander, 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke, Brigadier General Chukwuemeka Michael Akaliro, expressed gratitude to the governor, dignitaries and residents of Taraba State for their continued support to the Brigade.

Akaliro also paid tribute to the Chief of Army Staff for providing what he described as visionary leadership and strategic direction to the Nigerian Army.

The statement noted that the church service formed part of activities lined up to commemorate the Nigerian Army’s 163rd anniversary and was attended by top government officials, heads of security agencies, serving and retired senior military officers, the Zonal Coordinator of the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA), 6 Brigade Chapter, and other distinguished guests.