The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is demanding the immediate implementation of the 2025 Federal Government-ASUU negotiated agreement, warning that further delay in honouring the pact threatens industrial harmony and the future of Nigeria's public university system....

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is demanding the immediate implementation of the 2025 Federal Government-ASUU negotiated agreement, warning that further delay in honouring the pact threatens industrial harmony and the future of Nigeria’s public university system.

The Yola Zone of the union made the demand while addressing journalists at Modibbo Adama University (MAU), Yola.

Speaking on behalf of the zone, which comprises seven federal and state universities across Adamawa, Borno, Taraba and Yobe states, the Zonal Coordinator, Comrade Dani Mamman, said governments had continued to ignore agreements reached with the union despite repeated engagements.

Mamman said the 2025 agreement was negotiated to address long-standing challenges confronting public universities, including the welfare of academic staff, improved funding, revitalisation of university infrastructure and better conditions of service.

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He described the continued failure to implement the agreement as unacceptable and a clear violation of the principles of collective bargaining.

The union also demanded the immediate implementation of the Consolidated Academic Tools Allowance (CATA), Earned Academic Allowance (EAA), Professorial Allowance and other negotiated entitlements in Adamawa State University, Mubi; Borno State University; Taraba State University, Jalingo; and Yobe State University, Damaturu, alongside the payment of all outstanding arrears owed to lecturers.

ASUU maintained that lecturers in the affected universities perform the same teaching, research, supervision and community service responsibilities as their counterparts across the country and should not be denied benefits captured in the negotiated agreement.

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The union lamented that several meetings and engagements with the relevant authorities had failed to produce concrete action, warning that promises without implementation could no longer guarantee industrial peace.

ASUU appealed to parents, students, labour unions, traditional and religious leaders, civil society organisations and other stakeholders to prevail on governments to implement the agreement without further delay.

The union warned that governments would bear responsibility for any disruption of academic activities arising from their continued failure to honour the 2025 FGN-ASUU agreement and implement negotiated allowances.