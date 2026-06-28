Nigeria has recorded its strongest outing yet in the 2026 Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings, with 24 universities making the global list, the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, has announced....

Nigeria has recorded its strongest outing yet in the 2026 Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings, with 24 universities making the global list, the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, has announced.

Alausa disclosed the milestone in a statement posted on his X handle, describing it as a reflection of the growing impact of reforms in the country’s higher education sector.

According to the minister, the number of Nigerian universities featured in the rankings increased from 21 in previous editions to 24 this year, making Nigeria the most represented country in Sub-Saharan Africa.

He noted that 17 of the ranked institutions are federal universities, describing the achievement as evidence that efforts to strengthen public higher education are beginning to produce results.

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Among the institutions recognised are the University of Ibadan, the University of Lagos, Bayero University Kano and several other universities across the country.

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Highlighting the significance of the development, Alausa wrote:

“Our Renewed Hope Education reforms are delivering measurable results.

“I’m pleased to see Nigerian universities record their strongest performance yet in the 2026 Times Higher Education World University Rankings.

“This year, 24 Nigerian universities were ranked globally, up from 21 in previous years, making Nigeria the most represented country in Sub-Saharan Africa.

“Even more encouraging, 17 of those institutions are federal universities, reflecting the progress we are making in strengthening our public higher education system.

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“Congratulations to the University of Ibadan, the University of Lagos, Bayero University Kano, and every Nigerian university recognised in this year’s rankings.

“This achievement belongs to the entire higher education sector and demonstrates what is possible when institutions are committed to excellence.”

The minister said the performance underscores the benefits of sustained investments in research, innovation, digital transformation, infrastructure, governance and quality assurance within the university system.

He added that the latest rankings provide concrete evidence that the government’s education reforms are translating into international recognition.

“These rankings are not just about prestige. They are evidence that our investments in research, innovation, digital transformation, quality assurance, infrastructure, and governance are beginning to translate into global recognition.

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“Even more encouraging, 27 additional Nigerian universities participated in this year’s assessment, demonstrating a growing commitment to transparency, benchmarking, and continuous improvement.”

Alausa reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to deepening reforms in the education sector through the Nigerian Education Sector Renewal Initiative (NESRI), which he said is designed to position universities as centres of innovation, research and talent development.

He congratulated all the institutions that made the rankings, describing the feat as a collective success for Nigeria’s tertiary education sector.

“Under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, we remain committed to the Nigerian Education Sector Renewal Initiative (NESRI), ensuring our universities produce the knowledge, innovation, and talent that will drive Nigeria’s future,” he wrote.