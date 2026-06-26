The Embassy of Ireland in Nigeria has announced the opening of applications for the 2026 Ireland Fellows Programme, a fully funded scholarship scheme that will enable successful candidates to pursue Master’s degrees in Ireland....

The Embassy of Ireland in Nigeria has announced the opening of applications for the 2026 Ireland Fellows Programme, a fully funded scholarship scheme that will enable successful candidates to pursue Master’s degrees in Ireland.

The announcement was made in a post on the embassy’s official X handle on Friday, confirming that applications will open on Monday, June 29, 2026.

The programme is designed for early and mid-career professionals from Nigeria and Ghana who wish to undertake a one-year postgraduate study at leading universities in Ireland.

The embassy stated: “Applications for the Ireland Fellows Programme open on 29 June 2026! Apply for the opportunity to study in Ireland on a fully funded master’s scholarship.”

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According to the mission, detailed information on eligibility criteria and application procedures is available on the official programme portal.

To be eligible, applicants must be citizens and residents of Nigeria or Ghana, possess a minimum of a Bachelor’s degree with at least a Second Class Lower, and have a minimum of three years of relevant professional experience.

For Nigerian applicants, the programme includes the Roger Casement Fellowship in Human Rights, which supports postgraduate studies in fields such as Law, Human Rights, and Governance.

The scholarship covers tuition fees, monthly living stipends, accommodation, travel and visa costs, as well as health insurance for successful candidates.

Applications will remain open from June 29 to July 26, 2026, with submissions to be made online through the official Ireland Fellows Programme portal.

“Applicants from Nigeria and Ghana can find all info and applications here: https://irelandfellows.africa @commercium_afr,” the statement added.