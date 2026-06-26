The Embassy of Ireland in Nigeria has opened applications for the 2026 Ireland Fellows Programme, a fully funded scholarship scheme for postgraduate studies in Ireland....

The Embassy of Ireland in Nigeria has opened applications for the 2026 Ireland Fellows Programme, a fully funded scholarship scheme for postgraduate studies in Ireland.

The announcement was made in a post on the embassy’s official X handle on Friday, confirming that applications will open on June 29, 2026.

The programme is designed for early and mid-career professionals from Nigeria and Ghana who wish to undertake a one-year postgraduate study at leading universities in Ireland.

The embassy stated: “Applications for the Ireland Fellows Programme open on 29 June 2026! Apply for the opportunity to study in Ireland on a fully funded master’s scholarship.”

Below are six key things prospective applicants should know about the programme:

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1. Applications Open June 29, 2026

The embassy confirmed that applications for the 2026 intake will begin on June 29, 2026, with submissions running through an official online portal. The application window closes on July 26, 2026.

2. Targeted at Early and Mid-Career Professionals

The programme is designed for early and mid-career professionals from Nigeria and Ghana who are seeking to pursue a one-year Master’s degree at leading universities in Ireland.

3. Academic and Work Requirements Apply

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To qualify, applicants must be citizens and residents of Nigeria or Ghana, hold at least a Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of Second Class Lower, and have not less than two years of relevant professional experience.

4. Fully Funded Scholarship Package

Successful candidates will receive comprehensive funding that covers tuition fees, accommodation, monthly stipends, travel and visa costs, and health insurance for the duration of their studies.

5. Special Fellowship for Nigerian Applicants

For Nigerian candidates, the programme includes the Roger Casement Fellowship in Human Rights, which supports Master’s studies in areas such as Law, Human Rights, and Governance.

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6. Applications are to be submitted online via the official portal: https://irelandfellows.africa/