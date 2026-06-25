The National Examinations Council (NECO) has announced the release of the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination results and approved dates for the conduct of the re-sit examination for candidates with deficiencies in key subjects....

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has announced the release of the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination results and approved dates for the conduct of the re-sit examination for candidates with deficiencies in key subjects.

The announcement was made in a statement by the Acting Director of Information and Public Relations of NECO, Azeez Sani, on Thursday, June 26.

According to the examination body, a total of 186,291 candidates registered for the 2026 BECE, which was conducted in 12 subjects between April 20 and April 30, 2026.

NECO said the release of the results followed the successful conclusion of the 2026 BECE Award Committee Meeting held at the council’s headquarters in Minna, Niger State.

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“The result of the examination was released following the successful conclusion of the 2026 BECE Award Committee Meeting held at the Council’s Headquarters in Minna, Niger State,” the statement said.

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The Chairperson of the Award Committee and Director of Basic Education at the Federal Ministry of Education, Folake David, who represented the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Alausa, expressed satisfaction with the processes leading to the release of the results.

She also announced that the committee had approved July 22 and 23, 2026, for the conduct of the BECE re-sit examination.

“The Award Committee has approved the date and time for the 2026 BECE Re-sit examination. The Re-sit examination is scheduled to hold on 22nd and 23rd July, 2026 for Mathematics and English Studies,” she said.

David explained that the re-sit examination is specifically designed for candidates who recorded conditional deficiencies in Mathematics, English Studies or both subjects.

“The BECE Re-sit examination is conducted for candidates that have conditional deficiencies in Mathematics or English studies or both,” she stated.

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According to her, the exercise is intended to give affected candidates another opportunity to meet the requirements for progression into senior secondary education.

“The Re-sit examination is to enable affected candidates remedy deficiencies in Mathematics and English Studies, which allows them gain the necessary certification for admission and placement into Senior Secondary School (SSS1) without repeating a full academic year,” she added.

The BECE is conducted by NECO for pupils completing Nigeria’s nine-year Basic Education programme and serves as the qualifying examination for admission and placement into Senior Secondary School.