The National Examinations Council (NECO) has alerted the public to the existence of fraudulent online portals claiming to recruit examination supervisors for the 2026 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

In a statement, the council said the fake platforms were asking applicants to submit their academic credentials and make payments, warning that such requests are illegal and do not originate from NECO.

The examination body clarified that it does not charge any fees for teachers applying to serve as supervisors, urging prospective applicants to disregard any portal demanding payment.