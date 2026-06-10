The National Examinations Council (NECO) has alerted the public to the existence of fraudulent online portals claiming to recruit examination supervisors for the 2026 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).
In a statement, the council said the fake platforms were asking applicants to submit their academic credentials and make payments, warning that such requests are illegal and do not originate from NECO.
The examination body clarified that it does not charge any fees for teachers applying to serve as supervisors, urging prospective applicants to disregard any portal demanding payment.
NECO explained that, in line with efforts to improve the quality of examinations, it has transitioned from an analogue recruitment system to a fully electronic process.
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According to the council, only qualified pensionable teachers on Grade Level 12 and above, and not less than 30 years of age, are eligible to apply as supervisors for the 2026 SSCE Internal.
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It added that all applications must be submitted through its official recruitment portal, stressing that the process is fully automated and does not involve any third party.
NECO advised the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious platforms, reiterating its commitment to maintaining integrity and transparency in the examination system.
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