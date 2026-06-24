The Oyo State Government has appealed to the Nigerian Union of Teachers to suspend its action and allow pupils and students in public schools across the state to return to classrooms, warning that continued disruption of the academic calendar could have far-reaching social and economic consequences....

The Oyo State Government has appealed to the Nigerian Union of Teachers to suspend its action and allow pupils and students in public schools across the state to return to classrooms, warning that continued disruption of the academic calendar could have far-reaching social and economic consequences.

The appeal was made by the state Commissioner for Information, Dotun Oyelade, after an Executive Council meeting.

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Mr. Oyelade acknowledged the concerns that led to the withdrawal of students from schools but urged the union to consider the broader implications of the action on learners and their families.

He also assured residents that the state government was taking strategic measures to bring to a close the security challenge surrounding the recent kidnapping incident in Oriire Local Government Area.

Meanwhile, the Executive Council approved the release of ₦8.77 billion as the first tranche for the procurement of teaching and learning materials for primary and junior secondary schools across the state.

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The total value of the project stands at ₦23.01 billion.

According to the commissioner, the procurement, which is being carried out in line with the requirements of the Universal Basic Education Commission and in collaboration with the World Bank, will cover textbooks in Numeracy, Literacy, Mathematics, English Language and Basic Science.

He explained that the successful procurement and distribution of the materials would make Oyo State eligible for a performance-based reward of two dollars per student per subject under the programme’s financing arrangement.

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The council also approved a supplementary budget and realignment of the 2026 fiscal plan, increasing the state’s budget from ₦892.09 billion to ₦1.102 trillion.

Oyelade said the upward review became necessary to enable ministries, departments and agencies complete ongoing projects before the end of the current administration.

In another development, the council approved Oyo State’s participation in implementation programmes under the African Continental Free Trade Area initiative being coordinated by the AfCFTA Secretariat and the state’s AfCFTA Office.

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The commissioner disclosed that the Secretary-General of AfCFTA had commended Governor Seyi Makinde for the state’s progress in implementing the initiative, which has opened up trade and investment opportunities, particularly in industrialisation, agribusiness and export-oriented enterprises.

To strengthen the state’s position in attracting investments across Africa, the council approved the payment of $250,000 to support AfCFTA-related programmes.

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The Executive Council further approved ₦5.91 billion for the implementation of the 2026 work plan of the Health Insurance and Food Security components of the Sustainable Action for Economic Recovery (SAfER) programme.

He recalled that the SAfER initiative was established by Governor Makinde in 2023 to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal, providing transport subsidies, food support, health insurance for pensioners and assistance to small-scale businesses.

According to him, the council resolved that the intervention should continue in view of the persistent economic hardship facing many residents of the state.

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The council also congratulated Governor Makinde and the management of Shooting Stars Sports Club over the club’s qualification for continental football competition for the first time in 27 years.

It expressed confidence that the ongoing upgrade of the Lekan Salami Stadium would be completed in time to host the matches.