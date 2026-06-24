A High Court sitting in Sokoto State has sentenced three men, including a foreign national, to death by hanging, following their conviction on charges bothering on terrorism and arms proliferation....

A High Court sitting in Sokoto State has sentenced three men, including a foreign national, to death by hanging, following their conviction on charges bothering on terrorism and arms proliferation.

The convicts, Yusuf Muhammad (alias Sallau), a Nigeriene, Jabbi Alhaji Yalle, and Kabiru Muhammad were apprehended on 13th June, 2025, by the Department of State Services Counter Terrorism Unit in connection with cross-border criminal activities bordering on arms trafficking and terrorism.

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The case, marked SS/45c/2026, was presided over by Justice Muhammad Nuraddeen Bello of High Court No. 23, Sokoto.

Delivering judgment, Justice Bello found all three defendants guilty as charged and sentenced them to death by hanging. The court also ordered the forfeiture of all monetary exhibits recovered from the convicts to the Federal Government.

“The conviction is the latest in a series of successful prosecutions by the DSS in its sustained operations against terrorism and organised cross-border criminal networks across Nigeria”.