Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has expressed frustration over Nigeria’s failure to secure a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Speaking during the commissioning of the Gwagwalada-Kuje Road project, Wike said it was disappointing to see the Super Eagles miss out on football’s biggest stage despite…...

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has expressed frustration over Nigeria’s failure to secure a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking during the commissioning of the Gwagwalada-Kuje Road project, Wike said it was disappointing to see the Super Eagles miss out on football’s biggest stage despite the country’s rich football history and pedigree on the continent.

The former Rivers State governor noted that he had watched matches involving countries he was unfamiliar with at the World Cup, describing Nigeria’s absence from the tournament as difficult to accept.

“Let me use this medium through you to tell the Super Eagles we are not happy. I watched the World Cup, and countries I had never heard of before qualified to play,” Wike said.

Read Also: Son of Ex-Super Eagles Defender Furo Makes Debut for Brentford

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing former Super Eagles captain Joseph Yobo, who was present at the event, he added: “Yobo, go and tell them we are not happy.”

Wike’s comments quickly generated reactions on social media, with many football fans expressing frustration over the state of Nigerian football.

Nigeria failed to secure automatic qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and subsequently lost to DR Congo in the African qualifying playoff, extending the Super Eagles’ absence from football’s biggest tournament to eight years.