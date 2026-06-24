Scotland face a decisive test against Brazil on Wednesday as both sides battle for a place in the Round of 32 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The Scots remain in contention to reach the knockout stages for the first time in their World…...

Scotland face a decisive test against Brazil on Wednesday as both sides battle for a place in the Round of 32 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

The Scots remain in contention to reach the knockout stages for the first time in their World Cup history after opening the tournament with a win over Haiti before suffering a narrow defeat to Morocco. Brazil, meanwhile, recovered from a draw against Morocco by comfortably dispatching Haiti 3-0 to put themselves in a strong position ahead of the final group fixture.

A draw would be enough to send both teams through, while a Brazil victory would guarantee the South Americans a place in the knockout rounds and leave Scotland anxiously monitoring results elsewhere.

Brazil Seeking Top Spot

Carlo Ancelotti’s side have shown signs of improvement after a frustrating start to the tournament. Following their opening 1-1 draw against Morocco, the five-time world champions produced a more convincing display against Haiti, scoring all three goals before halftime.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although this Brazil side lacks some of the star power associated with previous generations, the Seleção remain one of the tournament favourites and could still finish top of Group C depending on results elsewhere.

The return of Neymar could provide a major boost. The veteran forward has resumed full training after recovering from a calf injury and is expected to feature against Scotland.

Scotland Eye Historic Achievement

Scotland head into the encounter knowing a positive result could secure a historic first-ever qualification to the World Cup knockout rounds.

Steve Clarke’s side have impressed with their organisation and resilience throughout the group stage. Despite losing to Morocco, they remained competitive throughout the contest and now have an opportunity to write a new chapter in Scottish football history.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tartan Army will need to strike the right balance between caution and ambition, with a defensive approach potentially inviting pressure from a technically gifted Brazilian side.

Team News: Scotland

Clarke is expected to stick with the tactical system used against Morocco, which saw Scott McTominay operate in an advanced role behind lone striker Ché Adams.

Defender Scott McKenna has returned to training after missing the opening two matches with a calf injury and could be available for selection. Aaron Hickey remains a doubt after sitting out the defeat to Morocco.

Predicted Scotland XI (3-5-1-1): Gunn; Hanley, Hendry, Tierney; Patterson, Christie, Ferguson, McGinn, Robertson; McTominay; Adams.

ADVERTISEMENT

Team News: Brazil

Brazil could welcome Neymar back into action after the forward completed his first full training session since suffering a calf problem.

However, Raphinha is expected to miss out after picking up a hamstring injury against Haiti. His absence could open the door for Rayan to make his first World Cup start.

Lucas Paquetá and Matheus Cunha are both expected to retain their places after impressive performances in the previous match.

Predicted Brazil XI (4-4-2): Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Douglas Santos; Paquetá, Guimarães, Casemiro, Vinícius Junior; Rayan, Cunha.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Also: NDLEA Arrests Brazil-Based Businessman Over Alleged 6.1kg Cocaine Shipment

Head-to-Head Record

Wednesday’s encounter will mark the fifth World Cup meeting between Scotland and Brazil. The Scots have never beaten the Seleção at the tournament, with their only positive result a goalless draw in 1974.

Across all competitions, Brazil remain unbeaten in 10 meetings with Scotland, recording eight wins and two draws.

Score Prediction

ADVERTISEMENT

Scotland’s determination and organisation should make life difficult for Brazil, but the South Americans possess greater attacking quality and experience on the biggest stage.

Prediction: Scotland 1-2 Brazil

Match Details

Location: Miami, United States

Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium

ADVERTISEMENT

Date: Wednesday, June 24, 2026

Kick-off Time: 11:00 p.m.

Referee: César Ramos (Mexico)