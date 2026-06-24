Five countries have become the first teams to be eliminated from the 2026 FIFA World Cup following the conclusion of the second round of group-stage fixtures. Turkey, Panama, Uzbekistan, Tunisia and Jordan all suffered back-to-back setbacks or results that left them unable to finish in the qualification places in their…...

Five countries have become the first teams to be eliminated from the 2026 FIFA World Cup following the conclusion of the second round of group-stage fixtures.

Turkey, Panama, Uzbekistan, Tunisia and Jordan all suffered back-to-back setbacks or results that left them unable to finish in the qualification places in their respective groups. Here is how each team’s World Cup campaign came to an early end.

1. Turkey (Group D)

Turkey’s hopes of reaching the Round of 32 were extinguished after defeats to the United States and Paraguay in their opening two matches. The losses left them rooted to the bottom of Group D with no mathematical chance of progressing.

Next Group Match: Australia

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2. Panama (Group L)

Panama were eliminated after losing their first two group matches, including a 1-0 defeat to Ghana and another 1-0 loss to Croatia. With zero points from two games, they can no longer finish in the top positions required for qualification.

Next Group Match: England

3. Uzbekistan (Group K)

World Cup debutants Uzbekistan bowed out after consecutive defeats to Colombia and Portugal. Their 5-0 loss to Portugal confirmed their elimination with one match remaining.

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Next Group Match: DR Congo

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4. Tunisia (Group C)

Tunisia’s campaign ended after failing to collect enough points from their opening two fixtures. Results elsewhere in the group also went against them, leaving the North Africans unable to catch the leading teams.

Next Group Match: Jamaica

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5. Jordan (Group J)

Jordan were knocked out after defeats in their first two matches, including a loss to Argentina. The results left them without a realistic path to the knockout stage ahead of their final group fixture.

Next Group Match: Argentina

The five nations will now play only for pride in their final group matches, while the remaining teams in their groups continue the battle for places in the Round of 32.