The governments of the United States, Mexico and Canada have announced coordinated public health travel measures for individuals arriving from African regions considered to be at the highest risk of Ebola virus transmission. The measures, unveiled in a joint statement published by the U.S. government, are aimed at safeguarding public…...

The governments of the United States, Mexico and Canada have announced coordinated public health travel measures for individuals arriving from African regions considered to be at the highest risk of Ebola virus transmission.

The measures, unveiled in a joint statement published by the U.S. government, are aimed at safeguarding public health as the three North American nations prepare to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to the statement, the countries agreed on an aligned approach to managing travel-related health risks while ensuring that cross-border movement and commercial activities remain largely unaffected.

The governments said the coordinated measures are designed to protect citizens as well as the millions of visitors, football fans, athletes and tourists expected to travel to North America for the tournament.

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“The health and safety of every person in the region remains our highest priority as we welcome the world to North America,” the statement said.

The three countries noted that the joint response reflects their commitment to strengthening regional public health preparedness and preventing the cross-border spread of infectious diseases during one of the world’s largest sporting events.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, with millions of spectators expected to attend matches across the three countries.