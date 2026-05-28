World number one Jannik Sinner suffered a stunning early exit from the French Open today after squandering a commanding lead to Argentina’s Juan Manuel Cerundolo at Roland Garros....

World number one Jannik Sinner suffered a stunning early exit from the French Open today after squandering a commanding lead to Argentina’s Juan Manuel Cerundolo at Roland Garros.

Sinner appeared firmly in control, racing to a two-set lead and moving within one game of victory before the match took a dramatic turn. The Italian began to struggle physically in the intense Paris heat, requiring a medical timeout as he battled dizziness and fatigue.

Sensing the shift, Cerundolo mounted a remarkable comeback, taking the third set before dominating the closing stages to seal a memorable five-set victory — one of the biggest upsets of the tournament so far.

The defeat not only ended Sinner’s impressive winning streak but also marked one of the earliest exits by a men’s world number one in recent French Open history.

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Cerundolo’s victory sends him into the next round and significantly opens up the men’s draw, while questions are now being raised about player endurance in extreme conditions and Sinner’s readiness ahead of Wimbledon.