The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State has elected 17 candidates to fly the party’s flag in the forthcoming Local Government elections across the state....

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State has elected 17 candidates to fly the party’s flag in the forthcoming Local Government elections across the state.

It is recalled that the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) scheduled the council elections for Sept. 26, 2026.

12 serving Local Government Chairmen secured return tickets during the party primaries.

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They are Jude Asogwa, Nsukka; Caleb Ani, Enugu South; Ugo Ukwueze, Igboeze South; Ibenaku Onoh, Enugu North; Ugochukwu Nwanjoku, Aninri; and Greg Anyaegbudike, Oji-River.

Others are Chijioke Ezugwu, Uzo Uwani; Hyginus Agu, Udi; Uche Okoro, Awgu; Belove Dan Anike, Enugu East; John Ogbodo, Nkanu West; Vitals Ndu, Ezeagu.

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Mr Obiora Obeagu of Isi-Uzo and Sydney Edeh of Nkanu East, who had completed their two-term tenure did not stabd for the primary election.

They were replaced with Brendan Ani and Mike Ogbuekwe, respectively.

Three Chairmen did not return after the primary election. They were replaced with Martin Ugwu for Igbo Eititi, Ikechukwu Ezeoha, Udenu and Dr Chris Onyekachi for Igboeze North.

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Presenting Certificates of Return to the successful aspirants on Wednesday at the APC State Secretariat in Enugu, the State Chairman of the party, Dr Martin Chukwunweike, described the primaries as peaceful and successful.

“We are happy that it went seamlessly. Everything happened smoothly in all the local governments. We never had any serious issues and all the results have been returned,” he said.

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Chukwunweike said

that the candidates emerged through direct primaries conducted at the various council headquarters.

“What we are doing here today is to present a Certificate of Return to you, having been elected as the candidate for APC in the upcoming local government election,” he said.

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He expressed confidence that the party would perform strongly during the September 26 polls.

“I believe that we will still do as usual and sweep the people come September this year. I say congratulations to all those who have emerged and who are now to carry our flag,” he added.

The chairman urged both returning and first-time candidates to uphold good leadership qualities and build on the achievements of those before them.

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Chukwunweike also urged the candidates to replicate the developmental strides of the state governor at the grassroots level.

“What you need to do is to go and replicate what our governor is doing in the state. His Excellency, Peter Mbah, has actually done most of the campaign for us,” he said.

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Responding on behalf of the aspirants, the Secretary of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) in the state, Hon. Uchenna Okolo, thanked the governor and party leadership for the transparent conduct of the exercise.

“We tender our unreserved gratitude to our performing governor, Dr Peter Mbah, for his resilience and for finding us worthy to continue to render service to our dear state,” Okolo said.

Okolo, who is also the Chairman of Awgu Local Government Area, commended party members and supporters across the 17 council areas for their peaceful conduct during the primaries.

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He assured that the candidates would continue to align with the governor’s vision for the development of the state.

Also, the incumbent Council Chairman of Nsukka LGA and APC’s candidate in forthcoming Council election, Engr. Jude Asogwa, thanked the governor for not only ensuring that all the 17 LGAs of the state enjoyed financial autonomy, but for equally undertaking massive projects at the grassroots.

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“So, we will not only campaign with promises, but the proofs of good governance in Enugu State under Governor Peter Mbah’s leadership and the efforts we have made at our own level,” he stated.