The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has commenced state-by-state collation of results from it's nationwide presidential primary election amid mounting calls for the exercise to be cancelled by some aggrieved aspirants and their supporters....

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has commenced state-by-state collation of results from it’s nationwide presidential primary election amid mounting calls for the exercise to be cancelled by some aggrieved aspirants and their supporters.

The party’s direct primary, conducted across thousands of wards nationwide, is expected to determine the ADC presidential candidate for the 2027 general election.

Major contenders in the race include former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi, and economist Mohammed Hayatu-Deen.

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As collation progressed at the National collation centre of the party in Abuja, tension rose within sections of the party following allegations of irregularities, manipulation of delegate figures, and lack of transparency in parts of the process.

Despite the controversy, the party leadership is going ahead of with it’s collation process.