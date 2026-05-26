The Super Eagles have booked their place in the final of the Unity Cup after a convincing 2–0 victory over Zimbabwe in London....

The Super Eagles have booked their place in the final of the Unity Cup after a convincing 2–0 victory over Zimbabwe in London.

Nigeria, who entered the match as defending champions, showed composure and attacking intent from the outset as they controlled possession and dictated the tempo at The Valley Stadium.

The breakthrough came through debutant Femi Azeez, who marked his first appearance for the Super Eagles in spectacular fashion with a well-taken finish to give Nigeria the lead.

Zimbabwe attempted to respond with greater urgency in the second half, but the Nigerian defence remained disciplined and compact, cutting off key attacking threats.

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Nigeria doubled their advantage later in the encounter when Azeez struck again, completing a memorable brace on his international debut and sealing victory for the Super Eagles.

Head coach Eric Chelle praised the team’s balance and the impact of the new players, noting that the squad’s depth continues to strengthen ahead of upcoming fixtures.

The win ensures Nigeria progress to the final of the Unity Cup, where they will aim to defend their title and add another trophy to their recent successes in the competition.

The Super Eagles will now turn their attention to the final, buoyed by a strong performance and a standout debut from Femi Azeez, who stole the headlines with his match-winning display.