Adamawa State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has called on Nigerians, particularly residents of Adamawa State, to embrace peace, unity, and harmonious coexistence as Muslims across the world celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir festival....

Adamawa State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has called on Nigerians, particularly residents of Adamawa State, to embrace peace, unity, and harmonious coexistence as Muslims across the world celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir festival.

In a Sallah message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou, the governor urged citizens to rededicate themselves to building a peaceful society, especially as the country approaches another election season.

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Governor Fintiri said peace and harmony remain essential for the people to enjoy the blessings bestowed by Allah, noting that Adamawa State has continued to experience relative peace despite prevailing national challenges.

He called on Nigerians to resist actions and vices capable of threatening the unity and stability of the country, stressing the need for citizens to renew their relationship with God and humanity.

According to him, Eid-el-Kabir offers another opportunity for Muslims to reflect on sacrifice, obedience, and total submission to the will of Allah.

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The governor further urged both leaders and followers to uphold the values of hope, sacrifice, and restoration, which he described as the central message of the festival.

Fintiri also expressed gratitude to God for preserving peace in the country despite economic and social challenges, encouraging Nigerians not to lose hope in the nation’s future.

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He said his administration remains committed to building a better future for the people and called on citizens to remain steadfast and optimistic.

The governor wished Muslims in Adamawa State and across Nigeria a peaceful and fulfilling Eid-el-Kabir celebration.