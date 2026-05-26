Former Rivers State Governor and presidential aspirant of the African Democratic Congress, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has rejected the outcome of the party’s presidential primary election, alleging widespread irregularities and voter disenfranchisement during the exercise....

Former Rivers State Governor and presidential aspirant of the African Democratic Congress, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has rejected the outcome of the party’s presidential primary election, alleging widespread irregularities and voter disenfranchisement during the exercise.

Amaechi, in a statement posted on his verified X account, described the announced results as “concocted,” insisting the process did not meet the standards of fairness, transparency, and credibility expected of the party.

The former Minister of Transportation said he had earlier made it clear that he would only accept the outcome of the primary if the process was free and fair, stressing that he remains committed to that position.

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He alleged that a large number of party members across the country were denied the opportunity to vote, questioning how a party seeking to provide Nigerians with an alternative political platform could allow such developments.

Amaechi also accused the ADC of engaging in practices it had previously criticized, including alleged electoral manipulation and voter suppression.

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The development is expected to spark fresh debate over the credibility of the party’s internal democratic process and could deepen tensions within the ADC ahead of the 2027 political contest.