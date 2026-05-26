Former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chibudom Nwuche, has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on securing the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2027 general election. Nwuche, who currently serves as Chairman of the Board of the South South Development Commission, described President Tinubu’s…...

Former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chibudom Nwuche, has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on securing the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2027 general election.

Nwuche, who currently serves as Chairman of the Board of the South South Development Commission, described President Tinubu’s victory at the APC presidential primary election as a strong endorsement of the President’s leadership style and reform-driven administration.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the former lawmaker said the overwhelming support from millions of APC members across the country reflects growing national confidence in the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda and its efforts to reposition Nigeria economically and politically.

According to him, the Tinubu administration has demonstrated courage and strategic leadership through key economic reforms, institutional repositioning, infrastructure expansion, and policies aimed at achieving long-term prosperity and national stability.

Nwuche acknowledged that the country is currently facing economic and social challenges but maintained that the administration’s policies are designed to lay a solid foundation for sustainable growth and development.

He expressed optimism that Nigerians across political, ethnic, and regional lines would renew President Tinubu’s mandate in the 2027 presidential election in order to consolidate ongoing reforms and sustain the momentum of national progress.

The former Deputy Speaker also assured the President of the support of the Orashi region of Rivers State, comprising the Ekpeye, Ogba, and Abua ethnic nationalities, noting that the people of the area remain committed to the success of the Tinubu administration.

He stated that President Tinubu has taken bold and decisive steps toward promoting national cohesion, economic recovery, and infrastructural renewal, stressing that the reforms require patience, consistency, and collective support from Nigerians to achieve their full impact.

Nwuche further emphasised that nation-building demands sacrifice, patriotism, courage, and shared responsibility between leaders and citizens in order to build a more prosperous and united country.

He called on Nigerians to continue supporting the administration as it works toward delivering the dividends of democracy and strengthening the nation’s economic future.