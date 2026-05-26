Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan has condemned the reported kidnapping incident in Orire Local Government Area of Oyo State, describing it as disturbing and unacceptable....

Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan has condemned the reported kidnapping incident in Orire Local Government Area of Oyo State, describing it as disturbing and unacceptable.

In a statement released by the club, Shooting Stars expressed concern over the growing insecurity in parts of the state, stressing that the safety of citizens remains paramount.

The club said the incident has once again highlighted the urgent need for stronger security measures to protect lives and property across communities in Oyo State.

It extended sympathy to the victims and their families, praying for their safe rescue and quick return.

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Shooting Stars SC called on security agencies to intensify efforts to track down the perpetrators and bring them to justice without delay.

The club also urged government authorities at both state and local levels to strengthen surveillance and improve intelligence gathering to prevent future occurrences.

It appealed to residents to remain calm, vigilant, and to cooperate with security operatives by providing useful information that could aid ongoing investigations.

The club reaffirmed its commitment to social stability and community well-being, urging a united front against insecurity in all parts of the state.