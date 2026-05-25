The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Kwara State Command, has deployed 2,480 operatives across the sixteen local government areas of the state to ensure a peaceful and secure Eid-el-Kabir celebration....

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Kwara State Command, has deployed 2,480 operatives across the sixteen local government areas of the state to ensure a peaceful and secure Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The deployment, approved by the State Commandant, Commandant Abbas Ndah Mohammed, is aimed at protecting critical national assets, maintaining public order, and safeguarding lives and property throughout the festive period.

Personnel for the operation were drawn from specialised units of the Corps, including the Armed Squad, Operation Harmony, Counter-Terrorism Unit, Anti-Vandal Unit, and the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives (CBRNE) Unit. The deployment is intelligence-driven, with strategic attention focused on prayer grounds, Recreational centers and other sensitive locations across the state.

Area Commanders and Divisional Officers have also been directed to intensify patrols, strengthen surveillance, and ensure rapid response to security concerns within their areas of responsibility.

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Commandant Abbas Ndah Mohammed stated that the Command would continue to work closely with other security agencies, local vigilantes, and community stakeholders to ensure effective security coverage during the celebrations.

He urged residents to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious activities, warning that the Corps would not hesitate to deal decisively with individuals seeking to disrupt public peace and order.

The Commandant further congratulated Muslim faithful on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir and encouraged residents to celebrate peacefully and responsibly.