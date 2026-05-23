President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has secured a sweeping victory in the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary election in Zamfara State, polling 321,579 votes....

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has secured a sweeping victory in the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary election in Zamfara State, polling 321,579 votes.

His closest challenger, Stanley Osifor, garnered just 42 votes in the exercise, reflecting a decisive endorsement of Tinubu’s candidacy by party members in the state.

The primary election, held across various wards in Zamfara, witnessed significant participation by APC delegates and party faithful, underscoring strong grassroots mobilisation.

Party officials described the process as peaceful and well-coordinated, noting that the outcome reaffirmed confidence in the President’s leadership and reform agenda.

Tinubu’s overwhelming victory in the state forms part of the broader APC presidential primary process ahead of the 2027 general elections.