Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has described the APC presidential primary election in the state as a total endorsement of President Bola Tinubu and his economic policies....

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has described the APC presidential primary election in the state as a total endorsement of President Bola Tinubu and his economic policies.

The governor spoke with journalists after APC presidential primary election at his Adewole Ward in Ilorin West Local Government Area, where party members voted overwhelmingly for President Tinubu.

AbdulRazaq said there was no voter apathy despite the series of party primaries already conducted, noting that party members turned out in full support of the president.

According to him, President Tinubu secured one hundred percent of the votes in Kwara State, while the second aspirant, Stanley Osifor, recorded no vote.

The governor also defended the administration’s economic reforms, saying the policies have improved federal allocations to states and reduced dependence on loans for infrastructure projects.

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He added that Kwara State’s debt profile has dropped significantly in the last two years, while ongoing development projects across the state reflect what he described as the positive impact of the president’s economic direction.