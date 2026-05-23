The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, led thousands of APC Members in his hometown, Maradun South ward to reaffirm their support for Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) come 2027....

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, led thousands of APC Members in his hometown, Maradun South ward to reaffirm their support for Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) come 2027.

The APC Members particularly in Runfar Makaranta, Maradun South ward where the minister was counted in favor of President Bola Tinubu second term bid were chanting “Tinubu is the only Candidate that the APC Ticket fits” among other good commends on the president.

The APC Presidential Primary Election in the area witnessed a massive turnout of party faithful who publicly endorsed President Bola Tinubu for his second-term.

Addressing the crowed shortly before the commencement of the primary election, Matawalle expressed confidence in the electoral prospects of President Tinubu and APC candidates across the country, predicting decisive victories for the ruling party in the 2027 polls.

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He described the large turnout of supporters as a reflection of the strength of democracy and growing public confidence in the APC-led administration under President Tinubu.

The minister further maintained that the people of Zamfara State remain committed to the APC and fully supportive of the Tinubu’s administration.

He also expressed optimism that the party would record sweeping victories in all elective positions in the state and beyond during the forthcoming elections.

Collation of results of the Presidential primary election from across the fourteen Local Government areas of Zamfara State is underway as at the time of filling this report.