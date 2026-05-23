Following his emergence as the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for the 2027 election in Lagos State, the Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, on Friday evening presented the results of the party’s primary election to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu....

Following his emergence as the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for the 2027 election in Lagos State, the Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, on Friday evening presented the results of the party’s primary election to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Dr Hamzat was accompanied by his wife, Mrs Oluremi Hamzat, during the visit.

The presentation took place shortly after his official emergence as the APC flagbearer, marking a key political step ahead of the 2027 general elections.

https://x.com/drobafemihamzat/status/2058111000092582326

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Details of the meeting were not immediately disclosed, but the visit is seen as part of ongoing consultations within the ruling party following the conclusion of its primaries in Lagos.