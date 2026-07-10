Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has expressed immense joy and relief following the successful rescue of the kidnapped Oyo State schoolchildren and their teachers on the eve of Friday, July 10, 2026. In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Dave…...

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has expressed immense joy and relief following the successful rescue of the kidnapped Oyo State schoolchildren and their teachers on the eve of Friday, July 10, 2026.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Dave Agboola, the Speaker commended the Federal Government, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Nigerian Police, the Nigerian Army, and the Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, for their swift and coordinated efforts that led to the rescue.

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He praised their dedication and resilience, noting that the operation has restored hope and comfort to the affected families and the nation at large.

Obasa rejoiced with the families of the rescued victims while extending heartfelt condolences to those who lost loved ones in the ordeal. He assured them that the Lagos State House of Assembly stands in solidarity with them and continues to pray for their healing and strength.

The Speaker also lauded the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) for their unflinching support for their colleagues throughout the crisis. He recalled that on June 2, 2026, members of the Lagos State Wing of the NUT marched to the Lagos State House of Assembly to demand urgent action while the victims were still in captivity, describing their advocacy as a powerful demonstration of unity within Nigeria’s educational community.

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“This rescue is a reminder that when government institutions, security agencies, and communities work hand in hand, we can overcome even the gravest challenges. May this victory inspire renewed commitment to the safety of our schools and the protection of our children,” Obasa concluded.